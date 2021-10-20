JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.26.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.85. 386,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,416,098. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $15.31. The stock has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.52.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 24.33%. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.4% during the second quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 341,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter worth $238,000. 8.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

