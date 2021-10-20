JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 10,683 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,683 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.01% of Premier Financial worth $10,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFC. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Premier Financial by 15.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Premier Financial in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists purchased a new position in Premier Financial in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Premier Financial in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Premier Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $35.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 38.97%. The company had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 39.13%.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

