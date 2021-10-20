JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 166,099 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 962,287 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 166,099 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.79% of Costamare worth $11,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Costamare by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,569,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,584,000 after purchasing an additional 28,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Costamare by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,884,000 after purchasing an additional 52,751 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Costamare by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,918 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after purchasing an additional 496,589 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Costamare by 352.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,394,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,678 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Costamare by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 791,796 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 37,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMRE stock opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.69. Costamare Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Costamare had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $166.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.03 million. Analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMRE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

