JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 20,165 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 249,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,165 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.19% of National Instruments worth $10,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NATI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 1,225.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 75,799 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter worth $1,002,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 24.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 25.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 15,022 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 39.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 12,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NATI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $41.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.39 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.85. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.73 million. Equities analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.00%.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

