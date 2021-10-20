JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 23,245 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 23,245 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.74% of Radware worth $10,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RDWR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Radware by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,095,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,570,000 after acquiring an additional 97,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Radware by 562.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 44,119 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Radware by 48.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 11,607 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Radware by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 5,510.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Radware alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RDWR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. Radware Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.28 and a 200 day moving average of $31.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 108.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radware Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.