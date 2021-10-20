JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 289,477 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 289,477 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $10,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

PACB stock opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $53.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a current ratio of 26.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 72.96% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The firm had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $522,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

