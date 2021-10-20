JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 317,731 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 317,731 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.80% of AAR worth $10,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AAR by 13,915.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AAR by 122.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in AAR by 23.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in AAR by 286.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 46,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in AAR by 0.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Ross Boyce acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.11 per share, for a total transaction of $361,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $156,992.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,218 shares in the company, valued at $899,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AIR opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.75.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. AAR had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. AAR’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

