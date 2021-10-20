JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 54,498 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 54,498 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.31% of Sensient Technologies worth $11,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sensient Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 178.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SXT stock opened at $95.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $64.22 and a 12 month high of $98.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.65.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.60 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 16,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.26 per share, with a total value of $1,473,210.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 436,820 shares of company stock worth $39,557,510 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

