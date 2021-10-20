JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 6,103 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,103 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.13% of West Fraser Timber worth $11,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the second quarter worth $57,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at $156,000. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “action list buuy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.14.

Shares of WFG stock opened at $87.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.72. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $92.46.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.50 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

