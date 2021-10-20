JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 8,107 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,107 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.81% of Kforce worth $10,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kforce in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kforce by 26.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kforce by 42.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Kforce in the second quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 33.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce stock opened at $64.44 on Wednesday. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.98 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.23.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $403.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.31 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $233,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $964,710.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,808 shares of company stock valued at $4,722,285. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

