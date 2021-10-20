JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 91,274 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 91,274 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.31% of Steven Madden worth $11,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,067,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,021,000 after purchasing an additional 130,809 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,928,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,479,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,666,000 after purchasing an additional 90,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Steven Madden by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,004,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,425,000 after buying an additional 165,740 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Steven Madden to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Steven Madden stock opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $45.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day moving average is $41.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $397.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.04 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

