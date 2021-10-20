JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,518,871 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.27% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $10,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 17,684 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJRD opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.46. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $53.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $556.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.85 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 38.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

