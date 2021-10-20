JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,006 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.57% of Sonic Automotive worth $10,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2.0% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 0.3% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 139,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 7.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAH opened at $51.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.05. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.92.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 34.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

