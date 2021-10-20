JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 133,095 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.77% of Matrix Service worth $10,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTRX. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Matrix Service by 233.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Matrix Service during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Matrix Service by 434.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 11,366 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Matrix Service during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Matrix Service during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average is $11.30. The company has a market cap of $263.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.74. Matrix Service has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $16.32.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.37). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Matrix Service will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John D. Chandler bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTRX shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Matrix Service Profile

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

