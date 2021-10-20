JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth (LON:JPE)’s share price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,065.20 ($13.92) and last traded at GBX 1,055 ($13.78). 5,249 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 8,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,042.79 ($13.62).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,057.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,034.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 4.45 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

JPMorgan Elect plc Â­- Managed Growth is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United Kingdom.

