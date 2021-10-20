JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,961 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

JPST opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.72.

