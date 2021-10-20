JTC (LON:JTC) Sets New 12-Month High at $840.00

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 840 ($10.97) and last traded at GBX 813 ($10.62), with a volume of 276684 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 810 ($10.58).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JTC shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 945 ($12.35) target price on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered JTC to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 830 ($10.84) in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 760.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 681.80. The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. JTC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.22%.

In other JTC news, insider Martin Fotheringham acquired 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 722 ($9.43) per share, for a total transaction of £631,750 ($825,385.42).

About JTC (LON:JTC)

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

