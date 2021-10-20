JulSwap (JULD) Price Tops $0.0274 on Exchanges

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0274 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, JulSwap has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. JulSwap has a total market cap of $15.32 million and $919,452.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00068044 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00072494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.48 or 0.00102523 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,723.54 or 0.99818637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,161.04 or 0.06417280 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00022336 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 559,182,661 coins. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

