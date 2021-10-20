JulSwap Price Down 9.5% This Week (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $14.09 million and $766,887.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0252 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00064502 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00070176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.25 or 0.00102201 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,972.34 or 1.00199793 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,830.61 or 0.05999874 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002558 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 559,182,661 coins. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

