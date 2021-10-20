Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Acquired by Taconic Capital Advisors LP

Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned 0.16% of Jumia Technologies worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter worth $40,981,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,619,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,768,000 after buying an additional 448,426 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter worth $7,307,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 370.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 215,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after buying an additional 170,021 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 342.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 148,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

JMIA traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.33. 48,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,070,663. Jumia Technologies AG has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $69.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 3.53.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JMIA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Jumia Technologies Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

