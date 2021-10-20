Jupiter (JUP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $731,685.00

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Jupiter has a total market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $731,685.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded up 48.6% against the dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for $0.0252 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00064541 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00069221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.87 or 0.00101366 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,859.13 or 0.99840518 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,977.28 or 0.06029436 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002509 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

