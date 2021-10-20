Kadena (KDA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.14 Million

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Kadena has a total market capitalization of $457.67 million and $8.14 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kadena has traded up 25.4% against the US dollar. One Kadena coin can currently be bought for $2.98 or 0.00004630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kadena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00065290 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00069654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.82 or 0.00102280 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,165.70 or 0.99706032 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,917.54 or 0.06087406 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00021041 BTC.

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena was first traded on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,589,103 coins. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io . The official website for Kadena is kadena.io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Buying and Selling Kadena

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kadena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kadena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.