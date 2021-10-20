Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KNOS. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,515 ($19.79) to GBX 1,765 ($23.06) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

KNOS opened at GBX 2,046 ($26.73) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,910.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,656.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Kainos Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,076 ($14.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,082 ($27.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.67.

In other news, insider Paul Gannon sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,801 ($23.53), for a total transaction of £3,602,000 ($4,706,036.06). Also, insider Richard McCann sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,883 ($24.60), for a total value of £941,500 ($1,230,075.78). In the last quarter, insiders sold 282,300 shares of company stock worth $518,304,000.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

