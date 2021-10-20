Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.75 EPS

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.75), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.96 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.99. 84,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,649. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12 month low of $57.13 and a 12 month high of $141.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -154.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.68%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KALU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.67.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $109,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $250,532 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,805 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $12,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

