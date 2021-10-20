Kalata (KALA) Market Cap Hits $19.44 Million

Kalata (CURRENCY:KALA) traded down 24.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Kalata coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000839 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kalata has a market cap of $19.44 million and $3.40 million worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kalata has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00066806 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00070508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.86 or 0.00101043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,218.63 or 1.00067187 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,035.90 or 0.06098907 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00020951 BTC.

Kalata Profile

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

Kalata Coin Trading

