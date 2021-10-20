Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. Makes New $5.07 Million Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 81,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,000. Apollo Global Management accounts for about 2.1% of Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 306.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 366.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on APO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

NYSE APO traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.76. The company had a trading volume of 142,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,809. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $75.14. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.18 and its 200-day moving average is $58.44.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Apollo Global Management’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

In other news, Director Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $22,496,337.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,980,679 shares of company stock valued at $124,296,436. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.