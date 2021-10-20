KARMA (KARMA) Market Cap Tops $55.60 Million

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 356.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 20th. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded up 421.6% against the U.S. dollar. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $55.60 million and approximately $382.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

