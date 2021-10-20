Katalyo Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Over the last seven days, Katalyo has traded up 23.9% against the dollar. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $270,126.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Katalyo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00067542 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.97 or 0.00071254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.18 or 0.00101919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,919.18 or 0.99999564 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,097.86 or 0.06216466 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00021192 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.