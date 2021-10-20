Katrina Lake Sells 33,358 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $1,079,464.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Katrina Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total transaction of $1,111,221.60.

On Friday, September 17th, Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $1,322,421.87.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $1,144,512.98.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,326,727.20.

On Monday, August 16th, Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $1,372,014.54.

NASDAQ SFIX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,915. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -46.05 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.88.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 110,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 37,162 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 58,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 32,631 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 58,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

