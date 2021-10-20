Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,319 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.70, for a total value of $2,909,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,185,327.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,438 shares of company stock valued at $11,360,349 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH opened at $424.38 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $299.60 and a 1-year high of $433.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $412.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.17.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

