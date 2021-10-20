Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 534 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $34,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $440,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in CME Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 371,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,472,000 after acquiring an additional 23,152 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in CME Group by 229.1% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,815,000 after acquiring an additional 81,224 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 49.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,743,000 after acquiring an additional 31,973 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CME Group from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.38.

CME opened at $217.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $188,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,612,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

