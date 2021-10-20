Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 2,975 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $15,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 16.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 23.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $1,160,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.94.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $5,796,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 899,770 shares of company stock worth $68,681,967 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $81.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $37.29 and a twelve month high of $81.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.