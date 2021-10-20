Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 485 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of STERIS worth $14,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 1.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 0.5% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STE shares. Stephens boosted their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

NYSE STE opened at $227.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.44. STERIS plc has a one year low of $170.36 and a one year high of $229.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.97 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

