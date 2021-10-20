Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 874 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $12,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter worth about $41,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $199.97 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $129.16 and a fifty-two week high of $202.35. The company has a market cap of $116.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.42.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $2.4803 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

