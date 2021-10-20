Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 340,534 Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 340,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,911,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Celsius at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 33.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,203,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 57.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,768 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 2.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 22.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,461,000 after purchasing an additional 127,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 123.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 645,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,117,000 after purchasing an additional 356,817 shares in the last quarter. 41.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CELH stock opened at $94.55 on Wednesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $101.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 675.36 and a beta of 2.14.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. Research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

