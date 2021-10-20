Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Marriott International worth $24,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,807,000 after buying an additional 331,734 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,038,000 after buying an additional 41,392 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 6.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,874,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,432,000 after buying an additional 165,986 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 4,618.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,740,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,132,000 after buying an additional 2,682,409 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Marriott International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,977,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,892,000 after acquiring an additional 16,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.93.

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $667,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,670. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $155.02 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.92 and a 12 month high of $161.42. The stock has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.06.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

