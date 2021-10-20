Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,321 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $42,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS CSM opened at $104.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.62. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $71.32.

