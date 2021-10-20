Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,597,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 712,045 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 3.13% of Vasta Platform worth $21,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 61.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 1.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,266,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,287,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 5.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 383,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 19,892 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the second quarter worth approximately $2,501,000. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 13.9% during the second quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 711,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after buying an additional 86,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vasta Platform stock opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.44 million, a P/E ratio of -39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. Vasta Platform Limited has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $26.64 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Vasta Platform Limited will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

