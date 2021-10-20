Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $10.50 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 145.2% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,813 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 191,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after buying an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 113,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 428,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 25,245 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $82.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $82.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.