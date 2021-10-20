Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $13.16 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Quilter Plc raised its stake in BlackRock by 304.7% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 19.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $952.93.

BlackRock stock opened at $901.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $895.18 and a 200-day moving average of $870.00. The company has a market capitalization of $137.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $587.90 and a 1 year high of $959.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.