Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $20.86 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $20,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $1,029,084,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 31.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,313 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Dollar General by 803.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,142,000 after purchasing an additional 874,979 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $142,597,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 62.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,659,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,112,000 after purchasing an additional 640,039 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DG opened at $213.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.14.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

