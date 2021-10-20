Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $20.88 Million Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 522.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,880 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,575 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of Five9 worth $20,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 645.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 51,791 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Five9 by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,203 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Five9 by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 45,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIVN. UBS Group decreased their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Colliers Securities upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.77.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $86,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,455 shares in the company, valued at $17,239,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,582 shares of company stock worth $9,478,663 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $159.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.26 and a 200-day moving average of $175.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.02 and a beta of 0.48. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.32 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

