Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $22.21 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,370 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $22,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $97.06 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $97.35. The stock has a market cap of $265.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 502,376 shares of company stock worth $45,247,196. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. DZ Bank downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

