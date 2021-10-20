Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $24.78 Million Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Trane Technologies worth $24,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 622,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,091,000 after purchasing an additional 57,185 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,722,000 after purchasing an additional 182,146 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $697,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 75,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,595,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $175.57 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $123.08 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.57 and its 200 day moving average is $184.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

