Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $29.04 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $29,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATVI. Citigroup upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $77.18 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.18 and its 200 day moving average is $88.09. The company has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

