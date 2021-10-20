Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $34.62 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,826 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $34,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 77.4% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 38,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,019,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $503.38 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $341.80 and a 1 year high of $507.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $493.31 and its 200-day moving average is $492.30.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

