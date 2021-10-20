Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $43.89 Million Stock Holdings in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53,303 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 12.26% of NVE worth $43,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVE in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in NVE in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NVE by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NVEC stock opened at $68.20 on Wednesday. NVE Co. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The firm has a market cap of $329.61 million, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.61.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 53.75% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th.

In related news, CFO Curt A. Reynders sold 466 shares of NVE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total transaction of $33,258.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NVE Profile

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

