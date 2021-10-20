Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 788,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,856 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 12.03% of FONAR worth $13,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FONR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of FONAR by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of FONAR by 11.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FONAR by 29.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in FONAR by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in FONAR by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FONAR alerts:

NASDAQ FONR opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $99.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.00. FONAR Co. has a one year low of $14.93 and a one year high of $21.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.25.

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment; and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for FONAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FONAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.