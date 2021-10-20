Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,953 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 116,069 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Teladoc Health worth $34,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 11.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,467,000 after buying an additional 1,592,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,300,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,398,000 after acquiring an additional 353,835 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,417,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,704,000 after acquiring an additional 478,165 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,107,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 28.0% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,690,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $946,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,967 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDOC. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.92.

TDOC stock opened at $139.76 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.67 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.78.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $274,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David William Sides sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total value of $527,979.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,945.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,057 shares of company stock worth $3,385,864. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.