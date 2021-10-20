Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 152,518 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,518 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of TransUnion worth $36,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $149,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,699 shares of company stock worth $3,205,228 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.90.

TRU stock opened at $117.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.65 and its 200 day moving average is $111.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $78.02 and a 1-year high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

